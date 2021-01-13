Here's What Will Support ETH's Value in the Future, Cameron Winklevoss States

Wed, 01/13/2021 - 15:23
article image
Yuri Molchan
Gemini exchange cofounder has opined that ETH's value will be supported in the future and what can push ETH's demand to the moon
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
One of the "crypto twins" and a cofounder of the Gemini exchange, Cameron Winklevoss, has taken to Twitter to suggest how Web 3.0 will be built and will function with the help of Ethereum and FIlecoin platforms and their tokens.

He also suggested how the price of both will be supported in the future.

"Next gen platforms will be built on Ethereum and Filecoin"

Cameron Winklevoss believes that, in the future, next generation platforms will be developed on the basis of Ethereum, and data will be stored on the Filecoin network.

Since services will be paid for in ETH and FIL, Winklevoss says, this will push the coins' value up, as well as the surge in demand that will follow.

This will be part of what the future Web 3.0 will be running on.

ETH
Image via Twitter

Ethereum holds above $1,000

Since 2021 began, the second largest cryptocurrency has managed to come really close to its all-time high of $1,432.88, achieved on Jan. 13, 2018exactly three years ago.

In January 2021, the maximum ETH has been able to reach so far has been $1,347.93, a week's high, as per CoinMarketCap.

At press time, ETH is sitting at $1,057 per coin.

ETH
Image via CoinMarketCap
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

