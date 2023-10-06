Here's What Stops Shiba Inu's BONE From Price Growth Right Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the ever-evolving world of crypto, where fortunes are made and lost in the blink of an eye, Shiba Inu's BONE token finds itself facing a formidable roadblock to price growth. Despite the crypto market's recent surge, BONE's performance has been in the red, leaving Shiba Inu enthusiasts curious about its future prospects.

A closer look at BONE, a pivotal component of the Shibarium ecosystem, reveals the hurdles it faces on its path to success. Delving into on-chain data, we have uncovered the key factors preventing BONE from mirroring the growth of Shiba Inu (SHIB).

BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Data sourced from IntoTheBlock highlights a critical scenario for BONE's price. Behind the token, there are 6,080 profitable addresses, collectively holding a staggering 42.15 million BONE tokens. However, ahead lies a daunting challenge — 6,700 losing addresses holding 22.09 million tokens.

To complicate matters further, a substantial portion of these unprofitable tokens, equivalent to 5.09 million BONE, is concentrated within the $0.807-$0.83 per BONE price range.

The presence of numerous unprofitable tokens and their holders ahead of BONE is exerting considerable downward pressure on the token's price. This imbalance between profit and loss positions is stifling its growth potential.

For BONE enthusiasts, the road ahead may be bumpy as the token grapples with these challenges. However, the crypto market is known for its volatility, and solutions may emerge to pave the way for BONE's resurgence.