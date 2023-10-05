SHIB Army Gets Important Warning From Shiba Inu Official

Shiba Inu team member laid out for SHIB army guidance on how to avoid falling for crypto scams that aim to profit on Shibarium

The official marketing expert of Shiba Inu, who calls herself Lucie on X and other social media platforms, has published a post on the X app with guidance on how to help the SHIB army avoid falling for crypto scams, which may now begin emerging on Shibarium.

Lucie's warning to SHIB army

Lucie insists that these crucial steps must be taken by Shibizens before they begin investing their funds into any crypto project, talking even about those not based on Shibarium.

First, it is necessary to conduct thorough research on the potential project, then analyze the current market to see if the project will be relevant and if there are chances to grow on it. Further, Lucie advises that the project's team should be looked into to check their experience and liability to the project.

There are seven steps suggested by Lucie in total, and the rest of them include gauging the project's community sentiment, assessing risks, seeking professional advice and keeping up with the recent news and developments about the project.

Finally, Lucie reminded the community that investing in any project bears serious risks, therefore, anyone should invest only the amount of funds that they can afford to lose if things go wrong.

Updated Shibarium docs, SHIB "secret" AI projects coming

In another X post published today, Lucie teased the upcoming release of updated Shibarium documentation. Once that is done, she said, a Spaces session will be organized about Shibarium docs to answer any questions about those the SHIB army may come up with. She did not name any approximate dates of the release, though.

In other news, it seems that Shiba Inu intends to engage itself in AI-based projects. As reported by U.Today, the lead developer of the prominent meme coin, Shytoshi Kusama, tweeted that he has recently had a meeting with some key team members of Bad Idea AI (BAD) "to push forward on the secret and not so secret AI initiatives for Shib."

Todays update from @ShytoshiKusama in the @badideaai #Telegram



“Great meeting with @MrLightspeed and some key members of the $Bad Ai Team to push forward on the secret and not so secret ai initiatives for $Shib. Thanks for all the hard work gents!” pic.twitter.com/CkVvjb6aGt — Bad Idea Ai (@badideaai) October 4, 2023

Kusama also noted that he did not vanish but has been focused on updating Shibarium and building new, related projects.