Here's What Helped Bitcoin (BTC) Soar Above $21,000: Report

Mon, 01/16/2023 - 16:07
article image
Yuri Molchan
Santiment has shared what major factor propelled Bitcoin above $21,000
Here's What Helped Bitcoin (BTC) Soar Above $21,000: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

A recent analytics report shared by on-chain data aggregator Santiment stated "a definitive explanation" as to why the Bitcoin price jumped to its recent high above $21,000.

Whales adding BTC, pushing price up

Santiment shared a chart that shows that systematic purchases of the flagship cryptocurrency over the past two months took place right before the BTC price advanced from under the $17,000 level, assuming that these purchases made a great contribution to these price surges.

As per the chart, first, sharks buying Bitcoin (wallets holding from 10 to 100 BTC) prevented its fall below the $16,700 level. In the past 10 weeks, per Santiment, owners of these wallets grabbed a whopping 105,600 Bitcoin.

Then small whales (wallets holding from 100 to 1,000 BTC) made their purchases, adding 67,000 Bitcoin over the past eight weeks. This fueled Bitcoin's rebound to the $18,000 level, Santiment believes.

Finally, large whales stepped in (they own between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC) as they acquired 37,100 BTC over the last 10 days. The chart shows that this purchase pushed Bitcoin over the $21,000 level briefly.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bag of David Gokhshtein Growing Rapidly Now: Potential Reasons

BTC predicted to hit $30,000 this year

Meltem Demirors, CSO at CoinShares, according to CNBC, expects the leading digital currency to trade in the lower boundary between $15,000 and $20,000. As for the upper boundary, she thinks it will be $25,000 to $30,000 this year.

The great deal of forced selling that hit the market last year, she believes, is now over. However, there not many inflows going into Bitcoin right now.

However, founder of SkyBridge Anthony Scaramucci, to whom CNBC also spoke, is of a different opinion. He is betting on Bitcoin's rise in 2023, saying that within the next few years, it may hit $50,000 or even soar to the $100,000 level.

As a reminder, in 2024, another Bitcoin halving is taking place, which will cut the amount of BTC minted by miners in half.

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to New Multi-Month High as Recovery Picks Up Steam
01/16/2023 - 20:44
Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to New Multi-Month High as Recovery Picks Up Steam
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 16
01/16/2023 - 19:00
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image “Scammers Gonna Scam”: Ripple's Former Lead Engineer Slams 3AC's New Crypto Project
01/16/2023 - 18:29
“Scammers Gonna Scam”: Ripple's Former Lead Engineer Slams 3AC's New Crypto Project
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya