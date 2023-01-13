Bitcoin (BTC) May Run up to $25,000-$30,000 Within 15 Weeks: Ben Armstrong

Crypto YouTuber BitBoy has shared his take on price rise he believes BTC might make within a few months

Ben Armstrong, a controversial YouTuber, also widely known in the crypto community as "BitBoy," has taken to Twitter to make a sort of prediction as to what price action the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin is likely to have this year.

He mentioned "a couple of nice rallies" he expects BTC to hit this year.

"$25,000-$30,000 in next 10-15 weeks" possible

BitBoy tweeted that he likes observing bullish sentiment rising in the crypto community once again now that Bitcoin has first risen back above the $18,000 level and then touched $19,000 on Jan. 12.

However, the YouTuber does not expect Bitcoin to reach any new all-time highs this year, but rather "a couple of nice rallies." Besides, Ben Armstrong said that he expects that Bitcoin is at the start of a run-up that may the lead digital gold to $25,000 or even to $30,000 within the next 10 to 15 weeks.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Bitcoin broke above the $19,000 level briefly, with the risk-on sentiment of other markets as one of the possible reasons.

Is nice to see people bullish again. All time highs aren’t coming soon, but #Bitcoin is going to have a couple nice rallies this year.



And I believe we are seeing then beginning of a run up to maybe $25k to $30k in next 10-15 weeks. — Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) January 12, 2023

However, in late December, Armstrong shared a point of view that was somewhat different. He shared his expectations that Bitcoin would start reviving toward $30,000 at the end of 2023. Armstrong also expects new historic peaks to happen at the end of 2024, according to his tweet.

Bitcoin can rise very high, he reckons, naming his "knee jerk reaction" at $120,000.

Whales' large transactions in Bitcoin resume: Santiment

According to a recent tweet published by Santiment on-chain data vendor, whales have again become more active, which indicates their interest in the leading digital currency.

As Bitcoin has managed to recover the $19,000 level briefly for the first time since early November (after the collapse of FTX), the level of transactions worth $1 million in Bitcoin and greater has rebounded to the one last seen in November.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is going for $18,905 per token, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.