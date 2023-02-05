Here's How XRP Is Really Used, Ex-Ripple Executive Explains

Sun, 02/05/2023 - 11:21
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Matt Hamilton clarifies how XRP is utilized by Ripple
Here's How XRP Is Really Used, Ex-Ripple Executive Explains
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Former director of developer relations at Ripple, Matt Hamilton, dispelled a number of misconceptions regarding the crypto company's use of XRP. Hamilton's clarification followed a claim by one of his followers that XRP was being used by RippleNet, which created misconceptions about the cryptocurrency's pricing.

Related
Former Ripple Director Explains Why XRP Didn't Take off Like Bitcoin (BTC)

First of all, the crypto developer explained that XRP is not used in RippleNet. The XRP habitat is XRP Ledger, and RippleNet is a completely separate network. Nonetheless, while there is no direct use of XRP via RippleNet, there is an indirect route via on-demand liquidity (ODL), which in turn transfers cryptocurrency via XRPL, Hamilton clarifies.

If XRP transfers were made directly through RippleNet, says the developer, then its price would indeed be subject to fluctuations since there is supply and demand. However, there is no such thing, nor is there a public and private price for XRP, where the latter is, according to already debunked misconceptions, the price of the cryptocurrency in Ripple networks.

XRP price action

Now that it has become even clearer that there is no private or public quote for XRP, let's turn our attention to its only price.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"

The crypto market's early 2023 boom has not left any of its assets without a solid gain in value. Nevertheless, while XRP is up 20% year-to-date, it is inferior to the rest of the top cryptocurrencies.

As long as the XRP price holds above $0.38 a further positive scenario is more likely. However, it is clear that the ongoing legal investigation into Ripple has so far deterred investors and prevented the price from realizing its full potential.

#XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano Projects Building on Blockchain Hit Major Milestone
02/05/2023 - 12:36
Cardano Projects Building on Blockchain Hit Major Milestone
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Reacts to 20% Price Spike
02/05/2023 - 11:02
Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Reacts to 20% Price Spike
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano DEX Announces First Governance Milestone: Details
02/05/2023 - 10:47
Cardano DEX Announces First Governance Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide