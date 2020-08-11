“Bold and Brilliant”: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Reacts to MicroStrategy’s Enormous Bitcoin Bet

News
Tue, 08/11/2020 - 19:00
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO claims MicroStrategy “won’t be the last” company to venture into crypto
Cover image via ripple.com
Contents

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on MicroStrategy’s humongous Bitcoin bet, describing the move as "bold" and "brilliant."

He expects more major companies to follow suit by diversifying their assets in favor of cryptocurrencies:

“One of the first companies to do so, but they certainly won't be the last.” 

MicroStrategy’s stock jumps 13 percent 

Earlier today, MicroStrategy, a key player in the business intelligence industry, announced its decision to adopt cryptocurrency as its main reserve asset.

The NASDAQ-listed company acquired $250 mln worth of Bitcoin, which equals 25 percent of its total enterprise value (TEV).   

Michael J. Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy, described Bitcoin as a legitimate alternative investment that can shield its cash-heavy balance sheet from quantitative easing.       

“MicroStrategy has recognized Bitcoin as a legitimate investment asset that can be superior to cash and accordingly has made Bitcoin the principal holding in its treasury reserve strategy.”

The company’s shares soared by nearly 13 percent on the news, which pushed its market cap to above $1.35 bln.

image by twitter.com

According to Messari’s founder Ryan Selkis, this bodes well for crypto companies that plan to go public. Coinbase could make its stock market debut as early as in Q4 2020. 

“This bodes well for Coinbase and DCG IPO prospects especially. They could get bid up like crazy.”

Related
Ripple’s Former Head of XRP Markets Lands New Job

Garlinghouse’s prescient calls 

As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse foresaw MicroStrategy’s foray into crypto when he tweeted that “global populations” would choose to diversify due to eroding trust in fiat currencies.

The Ripple CEO also accurately predicted that banks would start offering direct cryptocurrency custody back in 2018. 

Some of Garlinghouse’s forecasts are not that rosy. Back in November 2019, he made a wild call that 99 percent of all cryptocurrencies would eventually go to zero.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Articles by author

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Cardano Score May Be Updated, Weiss Ratings Says, on the Following Terms
Yuri Molchan
News
3 days ago

Number of Bitcoin Addresses Storing Over 1,000 BTC Hits New All-Time High
Yuri Molchan
News
3 hours ago

MicroStrategy Giant Acquires $250,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin as Its Safe Haven Asset

Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings