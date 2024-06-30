Advertisement
    Here's How Rich Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Really Is

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Vitalik Buterin's net worth deciphered by updated Arkham Intelligence report
    Sun, 30/06/2024 - 15:23
    Arkham has updated a report detailing the wealth of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, estimating his net worth to be at least $833.83 million.

    Buterin's wealth stems primarily from his role as the co-founder of Ethereum, where he received a significant allocation of the altcoin during its launch in July 2015. At its peak in 2021, the value of his holdings briefly pushed him into billionaire status, as ETH surpassed $3,000 per token.

    Currently, Buterin's known crypto holdings amount to approximately 245,278 ETH, valued at $831.2 million. These holdings represent a significant portion of his net worth, which also includes investments in projects such as StarkNet. However, over the years, Buterin's ETH holdings have decreased, in part due to sales and the inflationary design of the network.

    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    At the same time, Buterin's ETH holdings have consistently represented a small fraction of the total, in line with his claim to never hold more than 0.9%.

    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    When comparing his holdings to other top ETH holders, Buterin stands out as the leading individual holder, while entities such as exchanges and institutional managers dominate the top ranks. Despite fluctuations in crypto prices, Buterin's wealth remains closely tied to his crypto investments, including non-ETH tokens such as KNCL, WETH and DEGEN.

    The estimated net worth of almost a billion dollars should be considered a conservative figure. The existence of undisclosed holdings and potential non-crypto assets could push the actual number higher.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

