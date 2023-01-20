Here's How Much Genesis Owes Creditors Like Gemini, Mirana, VanEck and Others

Fri, 01/20/2023 - 10:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bankruptcy of Genesis was most likely inevitable, but lack of reaction from market is concerning
Here's How Much Genesis Owes Creditors Like Gemini, Mirana, VanEck and Others
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of the most feared bankruptcies on the market happened: Genesis filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday in the Southern District of New York. Apparently, the firm failed to raise enough funding to cover lending operations, in addition to cutting a large portion of its staff.

The company had no other choice but to terminate its lending operations and eventually file for bankruptcy, as the FTX fallout led to an unbearable liquidity crisis, in addition to the collapse of Three Arrows Capital.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Reacts to Genesis’s Bankruptcy Filing

According to the filing, the biggest creditors that Genesis owes money to is Gemini. The prominent cryptocurrency exchange will have to somehow collect the $765 million dedicated to the victims of the Gemini Earn program who invested their money to generate interest.

Mirana venture investment company, which owns numerous large crypto-related projects in the space, has also confirmed that Genesis owes them $151 million collateralized with $120 million, which has already been liquidated.

More "local" crypto companies also appeared on the list. Decentraland, for example, invested around $55 million in Genesis. However, the sum exceeds the value set on the official treasury page by two times.

Long-forgotten Stellar Foundation also made it into the filing, with $13 million that it provided at the start of Genesis and that has not been returned to the company after the implosion of FTX.

The lack of reaction and price action on the market gives us an extremely important signal: the cryptocurrency industry is exhausted after the implosion of FTX, the bankruptcy of 3AC and other events that happened in 2022.

Hopefully, Genesis' filing will be the conclusion of one of the worst periods in the history of the digital assets industry.

#Genesis
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Now Supported on Robinhood Wallet: Details
01/20/2023 - 11:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Now Supported on Robinhood Wallet: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple v. SEC: XRP Holders Rejoice on Latest Scheduling Update, Here's Why
01/20/2023 - 10:58
Ripple v. SEC: XRP Holders Rejoice on Latest Scheduling Update, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shibarium Beta Launch Enters Final Stage, Per Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dev: Details
01/20/2023 - 10:19
Shibarium Beta Launch Enters Final Stage, Per Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dev: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan