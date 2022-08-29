Here's How Many Exchanges Are Ready for Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork

Many exchanges have already started preparing for the upcoming Vasil upgrade, which is expected to take place in September

According to a recent update published by Cardano developer Input Output, Bitrue, NDAX.io, and LCX are the only Vasil-ready exchanges as of Aug. 29.



Bitfinex, Hotbit, Upbit, Kraken, Binance are in the process of integrating the ambitious upgrade.



However, the majority of trading platforms, including Coinbase, haven’t started preparing for the Vasil hard fork.



Input Output believes that a big number of exchanges will start the process of integration this week.