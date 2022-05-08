Here's How Dogecoin Has Fared Since Hitting Its Current ATH One Year Ago

News
Sun, 05/08/2022 - 18:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin, the most popular meme coin, was on top of the world a year ago. Now, it is down more than 80%
Here's How Dogecoin Has Fared Since Hitting Its Current ATH One Year Ago
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin famously reached its all-time peak of $0.73 one year ago.

The cryptocurrency, which was originally launched as a Bitcoin parody back in 2013, reached a market cap of more than $90 billion, surpassing such companies as Moderna, Dell Technologies, General Motors, and others.

DOGE
Image by coingecko.com

The price peak coincided with centibillionaire Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” an American late-night sketch comedy show.

The price of Dogecoin experienced massive price swings during the episode. Musk’s mixed messaging contributed to extreme volatility. As reported by U.Today, the self-proclaimed “Dogefather” predicted that his favorite cryptocurrency was going to take over the world, but he also called it a “hustle,” which confused his audience.

The price of Dogecoin dropped by more than 40% within one day, and it has never recovered since then.

Related
Crypto Giveaways Use Elon Musk Video to Steal Millions of Dollars
Dogecoin has since then broader merchant adoption, with such major brands as AMC, Tesla, and Gucci making it available for payments.

Some are speculating that Dogecoin may also become Twitter’s official currency once Elon Musk takes over the platform. The Tesla boss himself has stated that the meme coin could be used for paying for premium subscriptions.

Last month, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev suggested that Dogecoin could become the currency of the internet after implementing the Dogecoin Core 1.14.5, which helped it dramatically reduce transaction fees.

Yet, despite growing adoption and technological improvements, Dogecoin has struggled to recover. The Bitcoin parody is currently down an eye-popping 83.03% from its record high.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 8
05/08/2022 - 17:30
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 8
05/08/2022 - 17:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Crypto Giveaways Use Elon Musk Video to Steal Millions of Dollars
05/08/2022 - 16:36
Crypto Giveaways Use Elon Musk Video to Steal Millions of Dollars
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya