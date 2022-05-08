Here's How Dogecoin Has Fared Since Hitting Its Current ATH One Year Ago

Dogecoin, the most popular meme coin, was on top of the world a year ago. Now, it is down more than 80%

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin famously reached its all-time peak of $0.73 one year ago.



The cryptocurrency, which was originally launched as a Bitcoin parody back in 2013, reached a market cap of more than $90 billion, surpassing such companies as Moderna, Dell Technologies, General Motors, and others.

Image by coingecko.com

The price peak coincided with centibillionaire Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” an American late-night sketch comedy show.



The price of Dogecoin experienced massive price swings during the episode. Musk’s mixed messaging contributed to extreme volatility. As reported by U.Today, the self-proclaimed “Dogefather” predicted that his favorite cryptocurrency was going to take over the world, but he also called it a “hustle,” which confused his audience.



The price of Dogecoin dropped by more than 40% within one day, and it has never recovered since then.