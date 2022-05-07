Jeff Bezos Now Follows Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter – “It Means A Lot for DOGE”

Dogecoin army on Twitter wonders if Amazon founder is warming up to DOGE

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Multiple tweets today have been discussing that the founder of Amazon, its former CEO billionaire Jeff Bezos has started following DOGE co-founder Billy Markus on Twitter.

Image via Twitter

Amazon does not accept cryptocurrencies, although over the past few years, rumors claimed that for a while. In April, the present Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC that the company may potentially begin selling NFTs and that cryptocurrencies are in for a big future.

Last year, in July, Bezos’s space company Blue Origin sent the billionaire to space, shortly after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson went to space in his ship, which makes Bezos a rival of Elon Musk and his SpaceX, though the latter has not flown to space yet.

Ads

Musk is a big Dogecoin fan and after his recent deal to buy Twitter (which has not been closed yet), many in the DOGE army believe the meme coin will be one way or another used in the social media giant.

Some DOGE fans also believe that Bezos following Billy Markus “means a lot for DOGE” and probably indicates that the Amazon founder is warming up to Dogecoin.