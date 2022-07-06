Here's How Bitcoin's Downtrend May End

Bitcoin may need to close above $26,000 in order to confirm the start of a new bull market, according to this analyst

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at American independent investment bank Piper Sandler Companies, believes that the ongoing downtrend will end if the largest cryptocurrency manages to score a close above the $26,000 level. This, according to Johnson, would confirm the start of another bull market.



Bitcoin has so far struggled to gather steam, currently trading at the $20,400 level on the Bitstamp exchange.



That said, making concrete Bitcoin price predictions is complicated since the largest cryptocurrency has no fundamentals, Johnson says.