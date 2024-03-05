Here Are Factors That Could Trigger Bitcoin Spike This Week, XRP Attracts $2.5 Million Inflows into Crypto Market, SHIB Rockets to Second Place on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Bitcoin: Here are factors that could trigger BTC spike this week

Bitcoin started the week on a very bullish note , rising to a price level not seen in almost two years in the backdrop of massive inflows into cryptocurrency ETFs. Yesterday, CoinMarketCap spotted the largest crypto trading at $66,500; now it is changing hands at $67,815, its highest level since November 2021. As market excitement keeps accumulating, traders closely monitor key economic data for new signals regarding the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. This week might witness significant macroeconomic releases, and on Wednesday and Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give his annual testimony before Congress. Michael Barr, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, is scheduled to speak today, March 5, while major releases, such as the U.S. unemployment rate and nonfarm payrolls are expected on Friday, March 8. Previously, Bitcoin's price responded to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in both negative and positive ways, and it remains to be seen what will happen this time.

XRP attracts massive $2.5 million inflows into bullish crypto market

XRP has greatly benefited from the optimism that has dominated the cryptocurrency industry, attracting an astonishing $2.5 million amid a surge of significant inflows into the crypto market. The recent report by CoinShares demonstrates that weekly inflows into digital asset investment products reached a new high of $1.84 billion. Trading volumes in investment products scored a new high as well, reaching more than $30 billion for the week; 94% of the inflows went into Bitcoin, totaling $1.72 billion. Ethereum saw weekly inflows of $85 million. Even though the majority of inflows have gone into Bitcoin, XRP has managed to stand out from other digital assets, some of which have experienced outflows in the past week. For instance, Solana saw $12 million in outflows. While XRP's price performance has frequently been scrutinized, these recent inflows underscore an increasing sense of optimism surrounding the token.

Shiba Inu rockets to second place on Binance amid explosive SHIB price pump