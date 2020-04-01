U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Hackers Infect Microsoft Servers with Crypto Mining Malware. Here's How They Did It

News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 15:32
Alex Dovbnya
Thousands of Microsoft servers have been compromised to stealthily mine cryptocurrency
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work:
10 ETH
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

According to Hacker News, more than 2,000 Microsoft SQL database servers have been compromised by cryptojackers with the 'Volgar' botnet that has been up and running since 2018. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Killer: Microsoft Wants to Create Cryptocurrency Powered by Body Heat

Monero and Vollar 

The hackers behind this operation were able to infect up to 3,000 servers over the last few weeks. They use brute-force password-guessing attacks to create backdoor users and execute malicious commands. 

Their possible victims span a myriad of industries -- from healthcare to telecommunication.       

With the help of infected servers, the attackers were able to mine Monero (XMR) and a little-known altcoin called Vollar (the botnet itself was named after this cryptocurrency).   

Related
Microsoft Finds Cryptocurrency Mining Script in Kobe Bryant's Photo

A new source of monetization 

The machines that run MS-SQL databases are an attractive target for hackers. On top of storing valuable personal information, they also boast powerful CPUs, which is particularly valuable for those bad actors who rely on cryptojacking for monetization.       

As reported to U.Today, the Stantinko botnet recently added new obfuscating techniques for illegal cryptocurrency mining.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
CZ Binance Announces Upcoming Launch of BTC Mining Pool
BitTorrent Product Usage 30% Up, DLive DAU Doubled. What is Driving Growth?
Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Instead of ‘Fake Dollars’ Printed by Fed: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author