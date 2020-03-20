Back
Monero (XMR) New Release: TOR Performance Upgraded, What Else?

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 10:57
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Monero (XMR) is a token for those who care about their privacy. Even in the days of the crypto bloodbath, Monero (XMR) has upgraded its end-user software

A new version of Monero (XMR) Carbon Chameleon software was released today. Advocates of 'privacy by design' need to upgrade their systems.

Tor/I2P support reconsidered

As announced by Mr. ErCiccione, a Monero (XMR) developer, the new v0.15.0.5 release of the Monero software has arrived. Mostly, it fixed program bugs.
 

The most important changes were implemented into the operations within the Tor and I2P anonymous networks. Both are privacy protocols that are functioning above the Internet. According to the development update, the way Tor connects to the clearnet was updated.

The rest of the changes mainly apply to transaction execution. The release is available for MacOS, Windows, Linux and Android operation systems.

Beware of scammers

A list of binary SHA-256 hashes designed to verify the authenticity of software downloads is attached to the release. Also, the list of hashes can be verified by the appropriate GPG-key in the source code.

As reported by U.Today, remote mining of Monero (XMR) has been targeted by hackers with new techniques. The ESET cybersecurity provider recently unveiled that the Statinko hackers secretly utilized half a million victims' computers for illegal mining.

#Monero News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High

Two Major Investment Fund CEOs Make Opposite Bets on Bitcoin (BTC)

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 18:41
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Blockchain behemoth Ripple apparently has massive plans for the upcoming years, according to Ripple's exec

Radio host Randi Zuckerberg, who is better known as a sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recently posted quotes from notable figures in the crypto space with whom she did interviews on Sirius XM. 

One of them was Ripple's senior vice president of product management Asheesh Birla who predicted that Ripple would be 'really taking off' in the next two years. 

"I think will be really taking off in the next 2 years. The world order will be reshuffled using the blockchain technology. I think Asia will lead the pack," he said.  

Garlinghouse agrees

In response to Birla's comment, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, tweeted that he knew what he was talking about.        

It is worth noting that Garlinghouse himself doesn't shy away from revealing Ripple's ambitious goals. During his recent CNN interview, he revealed that the company could branch out into other industry niches beyond cross-border payments.      

Focusing on Asia

Ripple has recently made great progress when it comes to its expansion in the Asian market that is expected to be at the forefront of the new 'world order' with its embracement of the blockchain technology. 

In late February, it teamed up with three South Korean remittance companies before striking a deal with Thailand-based fintech player DeeMoney earlier this week.  

#Ripple News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High

Two Major Investment Fund CEOs Make Opposite Bets on Bitcoin (BTC)

