Bitcoin (BTC) Killer: Microsoft Wants to Create Cryptocurrency Powered by Body Heat

Microsoft patented an innovative cryptocurrency that will rely on body heat instead of computational power

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Put your crypto to work: 10 ETH 1.30 Interest per week

67.5 Interest per year

3.60 Interest rate Join Now! Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Microsoft is not sleeping on the cryptocurrency hype.

The software behemoth plans to create its own cryptocurrency that will use body activity data instead of computational power for mining. A publicly available patent titled 'Cryptocurrency system using body activity data' was published on March 26.

Must Read Microsoft Finds Cryptocurrency Mining Script in Kobe Bryant's Photo — READ MORE

Body heat instead of mining rigs

According to the patent's description, different kinds of human body activity (such as heat emitted when a user performs a certain task online or even brain waves) can be utilized for mining and serve as a proof-of-work.

One will be able to solve complex computational problems subconsciously, without relying on expensive and energy-intensive hardware.

"Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. A cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify whether or not the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified," the description states.

Must Read Crypto Project Enjin Partners with Microsoft to Launch Azure Heroes — READ MORE

An energy hog

While the Bitcoin network is lauded for its high level of security, one BTC transaction produces more CO2 than 780,650 Visa transactions. The PoW-based cryptocurrency consumes more power than Chile.

On top of that, 98 percent of outdated ASICs are going straight to a landfill because they have only one use case, thus creating mammoth-sized piles of e-waste.