U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Killer: Microsoft Wants to Create Cryptocurrency Powered by Body Heat

News
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 13:30
Alex Dovbnya

Microsoft patented an innovative cryptocurrency that will rely on body heat instead of computational power

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work:
10 ETH
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Microsoft is not sleeping on the cryptocurrency hype. 

The software behemoth plans to create its own cryptocurrency that will use body activity data instead of computational power for mining. A publicly available patent titled 'Cryptocurrency system using body activity data' was published on March 26. 

Must Read
Microsoft Finds Cryptocurrency Mining Script in Kobe Bryant's Photo — READ MORE

Body heat instead of mining rigs

According to the patent's description, different kinds of human body activity (such as heat emitted when a user performs a certain task online or even brain waves) can be utilized for mining and serve as a proof-of-work. 

One will be able to solve complex computational problems subconsciously, without relying on expensive and energy-intensive hardware. 

"Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. A cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify whether or not the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified," the description states.

Must Read
Crypto Project Enjin Partners with Microsoft to Launch Azure Heroes — READ MORE

An energy hog 

While the Bitcoin network is lauded for its high level of security, one BTC transaction produces more CO2 than 780,650 Visa transactions. The PoW-based cryptocurrency consumes more power than Chile.

On top of that, 98 percent of outdated ASICs are going straight to a landfill because they have only one use case, thus creating mammoth-sized piles of e-waste.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Disrupting XRP Wouldn't Be Logical for Ripple, Company's Exec Says
Cardano (ADA) Releases Upgraded Byron Codebase: What's New
Bitcoin (BTC) Collapsed Due to Three Extreme Events Coinciding: Analyst