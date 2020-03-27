Bitcoin (BTC) Killer: Microsoft Wants to Create Cryptocurrency Powered by Body Heat

-
Microsoft is not sleeping on the cryptocurrency hype.
The software behemoth plans to create its own cryptocurrency that will use body activity data instead of computational power for mining. A publicly available patent titled 'Cryptocurrency system using body activity data' was published on March 26.
Body heat instead of mining rigs
According to the patent's description, different kinds of human body activity (such as heat emitted when a user performs a certain task online or even brain waves) can be utilized for mining and serve as a proof-of-work.
One will be able to solve complex computational problems subconsciously, without relying on expensive and energy-intensive hardware.
"Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. A cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify whether or not the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified," the description states.
An energy hog
While the Bitcoin network is lauded for its high level of security, one BTC transaction produces more CO2 than 780,650 Visa transactions. The PoW-based cryptocurrency consumes more power than Chile.
On top of that, 98 percent of outdated ASICs are going straight to a landfill because they have only one use case, thus creating mammoth-sized piles of e-waste.