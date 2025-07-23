Grvt Strategies Employs Smart Contracts to Automate Asset Management

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Grvt Strategies introduces a transparent, democratic and fully on-chain investing marketplace. Fueled solely by smart contracts, it operates with no centralized authority and drastically lowers the barriers for investing in digital assets.

Grvt Strategies removes need for middlemen in asset management

Launched in 2025, Grvt Strategies pioneered the concept of a blockchain-based peer-to-peer investing strategy marketplace. It allows the average non-crypto and cryptocurrency user to leverage the asset management tooling that was previously only accessible to ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices and VC conglomerates.

Image by Grvt

Grvt Strategies addresses major bottlenecks in the modern Web3 and TradFi space. Operating with the motto “Finance that just flows," it eliminates the need for middlemen between investors and the instruments they are interested in. Besides championing the ethos of decentralization, it drastically reduces operational costs and makes the entire process of investing more straightforward and cost-effective for investors and the platform.

Grvt Strategies provides its customers with exposure to a curated lineup of high-performance strategies, managed by top-tier institutional funds, elite market making entities and acclaimed individual traders. So far, this architecture has no competitors in both the DeFi and CeFi segments.

Advertisement

While operating not unlike premium copy trading platforms, Grvt Strategies represents a huge step forward in passive strategies for the retail investor cohort. Customers not only follow the lead of master investors, they invest with them with zero lag or price slippage opportunities.

Unlocking elite instruments for retail investors

The platform allows regular investors to access and leverage premium private strategies thanks to a unique tech design based on transparent permissionless smart contracts hierarchy. This moves the entire process of investing to blockchain with its accessibility, transparency and efficiency.

Image by Grvt

Everything is handled on-chain through smart contracts, from accepting deposits to executing trades and distributing profits. These programmable, transparent rules remove the need for intermediaries, eliminate manual processes and reduce operational overhead.

For Strategy Managers, this means faster deployment, greater efficiency and global reach without traditional barriers. At the same time, for customers, it means full transparency — clear visibility into how their funds are used, what strategies they are supporting and exactly how returns are generated.

New strategies and asset managers expected to join in 2025

Grvt Strategy Managers represent a mix of solid TradFi experience and native crypto and DeFi participation. The first cohort includes seven Strategy Managers responsible for a balanced and forward-looking asset management approach.

Image by Grvt

Ampersan is a leading liquidity provider in digital assets founded by ex-Optiver members (one of the largest market-making firms in the world), having supported over $400 billion volume since inception.

AllDefi is an active alpha strategy provider on DeFi, backed by a team of seasoned quantitative traders from one of crypto's longest-standing and top-performing hedge funds. With a proven track record of consistently delivering returns on volatile markets, the team brings institutional-grade expertise directly to decentralized finance.

Also, the ecosystem of Grvt Strategies is joined by b-cube.ai, a VASP-regulated AI-driven crypto quantitative trading platform that democratizes access to sophisticated algorithmic trading strategies – traditionally reserved for hedge funds – with years of experience in finance, portfolio management and quantitative trading.

In addition, Rogue Traders, a group of professional traders who have been trading prop and running strategies for hedge funds for years, and now mentoring a new generation of traders through the Rogue Trader Academy, also became part of Grvt Strategies.

Meerkat, Math PhD from Cambridge and MizerXBT, top-ranked PnL traders on Binance and Bybit, are also featured in the first cohort of Grvt Strategy leaders.

Four additional Strategies will go live in July 2025, and 15 Strategy Managers are expected to join later this year. The total AUM is expected to eclipse $100 million minimum by the end of 2025.