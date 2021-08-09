Greengage Digital Bank Raises £2.5 Million from IOV Labs, Announces Support for RSK Blockchain

New-gen crypto-centric banking corporation will expand to the RSK blockchain and its infrastructure platform

The pioneers of merchant-focused digital banking are the beneficiaries of investment from a prominent Gibraltar-based asset management team and have shared the notable results of the hiring campaign.

£2.5 million raised by Greengage from top VC, IOV Labs

In accordance with a press release shared with U.Today, cryptocurrency banking ecosystem Greengage concludes its latest funding round.

We are excited to launch our brand new interactive website, providing visitors with an easier way to learn more about @GreengageCo . A fresh and modern design symbolising our dynamic future in the evolving #fintech space. https://t.co/kpaMdPbupk #digitalassets #crypto — Greengage (@GreengageCo) July 26, 2021

£2.5 mln has been raised by top-notch venture capitalists IOV Labs. Fresh investments will fuel Greengage's progress in the segment of empowering underserved SMEs with digital assets instruments.

Also, Greengage appointed a number of top officials. Namely, a new CFO, head of operations, head of compliance and money laundering reporting officer have been introduced by its team.

Greengage CEO Sean Kiernan, is enthusiastic about the expertise and mission of IOV Labs since this firm is recognized as one of the pioneers in institutional interest in the digital assets segment:

IOVlabs have long been recognised in Gibraltar—and globally—as one of the top pioneers in the digital finance world. Their team combines deep technology expertise with a vision to build an internet of value which provides greater financial freedom and is open to everyone.

Greengage integrates RSK and RIF, explodes onto "DeFi on Bitcoin" scene

Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, IOVlabs CEO, emphasized the importance of SME-centric mission of Greengage and the quality of their products:

We are delighted to partner with Greengage and join them in making a key contribution to build a more equitable and decentralized financial system. We are excited to be part of the growth of their robust digital banking platform, which uses advanced technologies to facilitate cost-effective transactions for underserved SMEs within both traditional currency and crypto asset markets.

Also, Greengage stated that it will support RSK Blockchain's smart contracts platform and the RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF). Both solutions are set to empower decentralized finances with the unmatched hashrate of the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

Right now, Greengage is in talks with Gibraltar's regulator, GFSC, to receive a local banking license.