Greengage Digital Bank Raises £2.5 Million from IOV Labs, Announces Support for RSK Blockchain

Mon, 08/09/2021 - 09:56
Vladislav Sopov
New-gen crypto-centric banking corporation will expand to the RSK blockchain and its infrastructure platform
Greengage Digital Bank Raises £2.5 Million from IOV Labs, Announces Support for RSK Blockchain
The pioneers of merchant-focused digital banking are the beneficiaries of investment from a prominent Gibraltar-based asset management team and have shared the notable results of the hiring campaign.

£2.5 million raised by Greengage from top VC, IOV Labs

In accordance with a press release shared with U.Today, cryptocurrency banking ecosystem Greengage concludes its latest funding round.

£2.5 mln has been raised by top-notch venture capitalists IOV Labs. Fresh investments will fuel Greengage's progress in the segment of empowering underserved SMEs with digital assets instruments.

Also, Greengage appointed a number of top officials. Namely, a new CFO, head of operations, head of compliance and money laundering reporting officer have been introduced by its team.

Greengage CEO Sean Kiernan, is enthusiastic about the expertise and mission of IOV Labs since this firm is recognized as one of the pioneers in institutional interest in the digital assets segment:

IOVlabs have long been recognised in Gibraltar—and globally—as one of the top pioneers in the digital finance world. Their team combines deep technology expertise with a vision to build an internet of value which provides greater financial freedom and is open to everyone.

Greengage integrates RSK and RIF, explodes onto "DeFi on Bitcoin" scene

Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, IOVlabs CEO, emphasized the importance of SME-centric mission of Greengage and the quality of their products:

We are delighted to partner with Greengage and join them in making a key contribution to build a more equitable and decentralized financial system. We are excited to be part of the growth of their robust digital banking platform, which uses advanced technologies to facilitate cost-effective transactions for underserved SMEs within both traditional currency and crypto asset markets.

Also, Greengage stated that it will support RSK Blockchain's smart contracts platform and the RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF). Both solutions are set to empower decentralized finances with the unmatched hashrate of the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

Right now, Greengage is in talks with Gibraltar's regulator, GFSC, to receive a local banking license.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

