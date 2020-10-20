Grayscale Bitcoin ETPs Show Weak Performance While Other ETP Volumes Spike in October

CryptoCompare has revealed that, in October, daily crypto ETP volumes of some companies increased 2.2 percent; however, ETPs by Grayscale did not perform so well

A new report by analytics platform CryptoCompare reveals that, in October, Bitcoin-based daily volumes of exchange-traded products by some companies have shown a slight rise in performance.

However, this cannot be said about crypto ETPs from Grayscale in particular.

Crypto ETPs show a significant rise

The recent report has revealed that, in October—which is approaching its end—crypto-based exchange-traded products from such companies as Wisdom Tree and ETC Group have shown daily returns 2.2 percent higher than previously.

That is $66.6 mln in October, in comparison to September when this figure totaled $65.2 mln.

The highest returns on Bitcoin ETPs over the past month were made by ETC Group (BTCE, 7.7 percent) and Wisdom Tree (BTCW, 7.3 percent); these two are now the biggest ETPs by market capitalization.

Image via CryptoCompare

Grayscale ETPs face underperformance

ETP products offered by Grayscale , GDLC and ETCG—which are traded on OTC markets—faced the greatest decline in value in 30 days, losing 19.9 percent and 17.6 percent, respectively.

Another product by Grayscale, ETHE/USD, also depreciated over the past 30 days and underperformed by up to approximately 10 percent below the equivalent CCCAGG ETH/USD spot price.