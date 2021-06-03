Grayscale Adds Half a Billion in Bitcoin and Other Crypto in One Day

Major cryptocurrency hedge fund Grayscale’s crypto balance has increased by $0.5 billion in merely twenty-four hours

Large buyer of Bitcoin and altcoins, Barry Silbert-affiliated Grayscale Investments, announced that as of June 2, it holds $34.7 billion worth of crypto under management.

That was $0.5 bigger compared to the $34.2 AUM reported by the company a day earlier.

Grayscale acquires another $0.5 billion in crypto

On June 2, Grayscale fund’s team took to Twitter to announce that the size of crypto assets under their management had seen a $0.5 billion increase to $34.7 billion from $34.2 billion.

Image via Twitter

According to Grayscale’s website, the company is currently holding $24,301,467,083 worth of Bitcoin with 692,370,100 outstanding shares, 0.00094219 BTC per one share.

Still, as per the website, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust does not accept private placements at the moment.

Grayscale crypto trusts see massive outflows

According to the analytics platform Bybt, investor outflows has been going for a while already, not only from the Bitcoin Trust but from trusts based on other cryptos as well.

Over the past thirty days, inflows have been seen only in Litecoin Trust, as well as trusts based on MANA, LPT, LINK, BAT and FIL.

The LINK Trust has also seen inflows of 753 in the past seven days but not Grayscale’s other crypto trusts.