Ripple Continues Hiring Despite Bear Market Conditions

Fintech company Ripple continues to hire despite bearish market conditions exacerbated by a series of major industry firms going bankrupt, including Terra, Celsius and FTX.

In a recent tweet, Ripple announced two job openings for its Toronto office: that of senior director of engineering and that of senior staff software engineer.

In June, Ripple opened its first office in Canada, which it refers to as its "key engineering hub." In its wake, Ripple said it would go on a hiring spree, aiming to hire "hundreds" of blockchain software engineers in the long run.

As the bear market progressed, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the company would continue hiring, in contrast to other crypto firms, such as Coinbase and Gemini, which have significantly slashed their workforce.

Ripple's efforts have been lauded by global authorities as it was recognized as the fourth best workplace for parents in 2022.

According to a Great Place to Work poll, 95% of Ripple's employees indicated that Ripple was the best place to work, compared to 57% of other U.S. firms.

ODL continues to build momentum globally

ODL continues to gather momentum globally, recording strong Q3 growth in other markets around the world.

Likewise, customers using ODL can quickly and affordably source capital through Ripple's line of credit offerings. Line of credit provides upfront access to capital for any market through one simple credit arrangement.