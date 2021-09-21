Ekta
Ekta

Goldman and Coinbase Pour Money Into Jay Clayton-advised Crypto Fund

News
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 14:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
One River Digital managed to rake in $41 million during its Series A funding round
Goldman and Coinbase Pour Money Into Jay Clayton-advised Crypto Fund
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a report by Bloomberg, cryptocurrency-oriented fund One River Digital Asset Management has secured $41 million from banking giant Goldman Sachs, leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and other investors during its Series A funding round.

One River, which made a killing during the pandemic-induced crash because of its volatility-focused strategies, revealed that its cryptocurrency offshoot held $600 million worth of Bitcoin in mid-December. Presently, One River Digital also manages another fund that holds Ether. One River Digital currently has a valuation of $186 million.

CEO Eric Peters says that the hedge fund is readying for the ongoing transition to tokenization:

And in that world, the opportunity is so much bigger. The question was: How do we capitalize on that?

Related
Ripple Keeps Thriving Outside U.S., Despite SEC Harming Its Domestic Business

The $20 billion hedge fund management company Brevan Howard Asset Management, which is a partial owner of One River Digital, earmarked 1.5% of its flagship fund's assets for cryptocurrency buys in April.

In March, One River hired former Securities and Exchange Commission boss Jay Clayton as its cryptocurrency advisor.

Prior to taking on his job as the top Wall Street cop, Clayton had served as outside legal counsel for Goldman.

One River Asset Management was served a subpoena by Ripple Labs, a company that was taken to court by Clayton during the last days of his tenure.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round
09/21/2021 - 14:16
Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Goldman and Coinbase Pour Money Into Jay Clayton-advised Crypto Fund
09/21/2021 - 14:03
Goldman and Coinbase Pour Money Into Jay Clayton-advised Crypto Fund
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Tezos Announces Hangzhou Upgrade Proposal
09/21/2021 - 13:22
Tezos Announces Hangzhou Upgrade Proposal
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan