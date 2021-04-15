Brevan Howard's $5.6 Billion Hedge Fund Gets Into Crypto

News
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 16:28
Alex Dovbnya
Brevan Howard's biggest hedge fund will put 1.5 percent of its assets into crypto
Brevan Howard's $5.6 Billion Hedge Fund Gets Into Crypto
The Brevan Howard Master Fund, the main hedge fund of $20 billion asset management company Brevan Howard, will start buying cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reports.

The hedge fund will reportedly invest 1.6 percent of its $5.6 billion money pool, and Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency on its radar.  

The fact that the Jersey-based company is moving into crypto is not surprising. As reported by U.Today, Alan Howard, the co-founder of Brevan Howard, is an investor in volatility-focused hedge fund One River Asset Management that currently owns over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum.         

The British billionaire also led the $25 million Series A funding round of cryptocurrency custodian Komainu that was announced last March.   

On top of that, Howard is one of the largest shareholders of European digital asset manager CoinShares.      

Alex Dovbnya

thecryptobuds