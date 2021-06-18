Godzilla vs. Kong Will Meet on Terra Virtua’s Marketplace as NFT

Terra Virtua, which claims to be the world's first fully immersive digital collectibles platform, started an auction for the non-fungible token collection of the Godzilla vs. Kong blockbuster movie this Friday, according to the company's press release.

The auction will last for three days. The first NFTs will be put up for sale for $50 000 a pop. These will be the Mechagodzilla NFT, which includes previously unseen animations.

The Godzilla NFT will be auctioned off on Saturday, and the final auction is expected on Sunday.

To participate in the sale, users are invited to register on the Terra Virtua platform and connect the debit card to their account. Without performing these actions, any bids will be removed.

High demand

After the release of the Godzilla vs. Kong movie in March 2021 and the launch of its NFT collection, many of the NFTs have been sold. Some of them exceeded their original prices by over 15,000 percent on the secondary market.

According to Terra Virtua CEO Gary Bracey, there was insane demand for Godzilla vs. Kong NFTs in March. Following the movie's Blu-ray release, the collection received a renewed push. This is why the platform decided to auction off each of the titans: Mechagodzilla, Godzilla, and Kong.