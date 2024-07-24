    Gluwa Teams up With Nigerian Government for Massive AI Training Initiative

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Gluwa, multipurpose blockchain application, is set to train 1,000 young Nigerians annually within framework of new program
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 15:46
    Gluwa Teams up With Nigerian Government for Massive AI Training Initiative
    Contents
    Gluwa's upcoming training program is set to introduce artificial intelligence, blockchain and other cutting-edge technology developments to a new generation of Nigerians. The program kicks off in collaboration with Kashim Shettima, the country's vice president.

    Gluwa to hold AI training program for 1,000 Nigerians annually

    According to the official statement shared by Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima, Gluwa, a multiproduct blockchain ecosystem, is set to launch a large-scale education program dubbed AI Expertise Blockchain and Technology Training and Outsourcing Initiative.

    Organized in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, the new program will onboard 1,000 young locals annually to introduce game-changing tech developments to the next cohort of potential innovators.

    Speaking during the launch of the Initiative at the Yakubu Gowon NYSC Orientation Camp, the vice president invited all Nigerian youths to embrace the initiative, which is extremely important for the nation’s economic progress.

    He also announced ambitious plans to scale the program in new locations and directions:

    We are adopting this initiative across the nation to create a network of tech hubs that will power Nigeria’s economic growth for decades to come.

    The vice president acknowledged Gluwa's contribution to financial development in Nigeria as well as its partnership with Aella Microfinance Bank.

    Gluwa accelerates blockchain's massive adoption in Africa

    The collaboration between Aella and Gluwa resulted in ₦100 billion processed between the accounts of two million Nigerian residents.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Nigeria is a prominent participant in the CBDC program of the Digital Naira. The platform is collaborating with the country's central bank on various issues.

    Also, it supports the Nigerian government with its expertise in legislation frameworks for fintech and other aspects of finance regulation.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

