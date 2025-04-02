Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Bullish Call: ‘More Bitcoin’ As BTC Breaks Out

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 2/04/2025 - 14:16
    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist hints his company may go for more Bitcoin soon
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Bullish Call: 'More Bitcoin' As BTC Breaks Out
    Michael Saylor, founder and the executive chairman of Bitcoin-focused company Strategy, has taken to his account on the social media network X (formerly known as Twitter) to issue a Bitcoin war cry.

    This tweet came as the world’s largest cryptocurrency regained the $85,000 level and went rapidly up, now eyeing $86,000.

    "More Bitcoin," Saylor says as BTC price breaks out

    Renowned Bitcoin proponent Saylor addressed the global BTC community with a message that names “the only thing better than Bitcoin.” It proves to be just “more Bitcoin”, as the image added to the X post says. A capital B with double strokes stands for “Bitcoin”, emphasized by an orange (the colour associated with BTC) background.

    Advertisement

    This could be a hint of Bitcoin purchases that Strategy intends to perform in the near future. On March 31, the company announced a massive $2 billion purchase of BTC – it acquired 22,048 Bitcoins to add to the company’s massive stash. Now, Strategy holds a total of 528,185 Bitcoins valued at $35.63 billion in fiat. Prior to that, Saylor issued an X post, as if hinting at the staggering Bitcoin purchase that was coming up soon.

    On April 1, he also published a call to the community, urging them to grab Bitcoin on the dip. On April Fool’s, he published an AI-generated image of himself dressed like a medieval jester in a fool’s cap. “Don’t be a fool. Buy Bitcoin,” the message stated.

    Bitcoin to $250,000 in 2025, Arthur Hayes predicts

    Founder and former chief executive of major cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, has made a super bullish prediction, expecting the pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin to skyrocket to an all-time high of $250,000 by the end of this year.

    Hayes published a blog post, in which he shared his expectation about the high probability of Bitcoin soaring towards $250,000 by the end of 2025. He said that Bitcoiners base their trading mostly on market expectations of how big the fiat currency supply will be in the future. If expectations of numerous analysts about the Fed Reserve shifting from a hawkish stance (QT) to a dovish one (QE) on Treasury bonds prove to be true, then BTC is likely to start going towards the aforementioned price target.

    At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is changing hands at $85,730, having shown an almost 2% increase today.

