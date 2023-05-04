Get Ready for Bear Market, Glassnode's Analysis Shows

Thu, 05/04/2023 - 13:29
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Analyst believes market will face short-term pullback
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

A recent analysis by Glassnode suggests that the cryptocurrency market may be bracing for a bear market, as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) experiences major fluctuations. The DXY, which measures the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, has been witnessing significant bullish moves since January 2021. This trend has contributed to a sluggish 2022 for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The decline in the DXY can have a substantial bullish impact on risk assets, with its movements often inversely correlated to the price of digital assets. In September 2022, the DXY initiated another bearish leg after inflation reached its peak. A short-term bounce is expected in early May before the DXY falls sharply from the 105-107 range.

The analyst shared a chart illustrating that the DXY's upward correction is likely to result in a short-term bear market. This development has crucial implications for digital assets and the cryptocurrency market in general. When the DXY strengthens, it indicates that investors may be flocking to the U.S. dollar as a safe-haven asset, which can lead to reduced investment in riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

I Done Got Rich off PEPE, Rapper Soulja Boy Says, Price up 51%

As the DXY's growth affects the value of other currencies, it has a domino effect on global markets. For example, when the DXY rises, commodities priced in U.S. dollars, such as gold and oil, tend to become more expensive for investors holding other currencies. This shift can create a ripple effect throughout the global economy, prompting investors to reallocate their portfolios and seek alternative investments.

Cryptocurrencies, known for their high volatility and speculative nature, are often considered riskier assets. As a result, when the DXY strengthens, investors might opt to liquidate their digital asset holdings to minimize risk exposure, leading to a decline in the value of cryptocurrencies.

article image
