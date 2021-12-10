Gerber Kawasaki CEO Compares Bitcoin and Ether to Cockroaches

Gerber Kawasaki has praised the resilience of the two largest cryptocurrencies

Ross Gerber, CEO Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, compared Bitcoin and Ethereum to “cockroaches” to highlight the resilience of the two largest cryptocurrencies during his recent interview on Yahoo! Finance:

Bitcoin and Ethereum are like cockroaches, they're just not gonna die…Bitcoin and Ethereum have been the best way to play these assets over the long term.

He went on to mention that both of these cryptocurrencies were close to dying, but they would manage to come back stronger than ever:

In the seven years, I’ve watched them almost get killed several times, and they continue to survive just like cockroaches have for thousands if not millions of years.