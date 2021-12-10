Gerber Kawasaki CEO Compares Bitcoin and Ether to Cockroaches

Fri, 12/10/2021 - 20:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gerber Kawasaki has praised the resilience of the two largest cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Ross Gerber, CEO Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, compared Bitcoin and Ethereum to “cockroaches” to highlight the resilience of the two largest cryptocurrencies during his recent interview on Yahoo! Finance:

Bitcoin and Ethereum are like cockroaches, they're just not gonna die…Bitcoin and Ethereum have been the best way to play these assets over the long term.

He went on to mention that both of these cryptocurrencies were close to dying, but they would manage to come back stronger than ever:    

In the seven years, I’ve watched them almost get killed several times, and they continue to survive just like cockroaches have for thousands if not millions of years.

Gerber says that he doesn’t want to do anything with cryptocurrencies that don’t have any utility since he considers himself to be a long-term investor.

The American investor also warned the cryptocurrency crowd that the next crypto winter will eventually come, and it’s going to be “brutal.”

Bitcoin and Ether are down 30.18% and 17.35% from their respective local peaks that were reached in November.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

