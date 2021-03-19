Gerber Kawasaki Expects to Start Opening Crypto Accounts with Gemini Next Week

Cofounder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki stated that it plans to begin opening crypto accounts with Gemini by next week already

Ross Gerber, who cofounded Gerber Kawasaki, has stated that he is convinced of the future of crypto and Bitcoin.

He expects that the company will begin opening accounts for its crypto project with Gemini exchange as early as next week.

Gemini and Gerber Kawasaki team up on Bitcoin

In a recent tweet, Gerber has shared that he has had about eight interviews related to Bitcoin this week, talking about the company's new project with the Gemini exchange.

Ross stated that he is "super stoked we're going all in" on crypto.

I did like 8 bitcoin interviews this week about our new program with Gemini - each time I'm more convinced in the future of #Crypto and #bitcoin - and I'm super stoked we're going all in.

On Feb. 9, Ross Gerber announced that his company has partnered with the Winklevoss-founded Gemini crypto trading platform.

Gerber Kawasaki now plans to start offering Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure to its customers and manage crypto assets for them on the Winklevii exchange.

At the moment, the company has $1.8 billion assets under management for around 7,500 clients.

Gerber himself has been a crypto holder for a long time (holding Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin). He also owns Tesla stocks and shares of companies in the cannabis industry.

Seeing some amazing #bitcoin prospect stories already. Looking forward to helping people manage their digital assets. Turns out there are some pretty random people who have made a fortune...hoping to start opening accounts in the next week. Love it!

Bitcoin briefly touches $60,000 after a correction

On Thursday, the world's biggest cryptocurrency managed to briefly recover to the $60,000 level after declining from the $61,800 all-time high on Saturday.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes that the BTC surge over the weekend took place thanks to retail crypto buyers.

However, a movement of $1 billion in Bitcoin from BlockFi to Gemini is believed to be one the main reason for the start of the massive sell-off that pushed Bitcoin down 10 percent on Monday.

At press time, the flagship digital currency is trading at $58,630, according to data from CoinMarketCap.