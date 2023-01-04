Genesis CEO Requests Extra Time to Resolve Lending Woes

Wed, 01/04/2023 - 19:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Genesis, a leading digital asset management company, has issued a letter from its interim CEO Derar Islim regarding the issues faced by its lending arm
Genesis CEO Requests Extra Time to Resolve Lending Woes
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Genesis, a subsidiary of the Digital Currency Group, has begun 2023 with an appeal to its customers for patience. In a letter issued by Interim CEO Derar Islim on Tuesday, he reassured customers that every effort is being made to find a satisfactory solution for problems within the firm's lending business.

The letter has stressed that Genesis' trading businesses remain operational and committed to continue providing service to clients.

The CEO also mentioned various advisors appointed by several client groups who are working collaboratively with DCG  to evaluate solutions that could preserve client assets.

Related
Nassim Taleb Calls Bitcoin Detector of Imbeciles

At the same time, Islim clarified that resolving this issue is a complex process that may require more time than initially anticipated.

Genesis is forging ahead with new initiatives aimed at reducing costs and driving efficiency across all business lines, according to Islim. 

As reported by U.Today, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss recently accused DCG CEO Barry Silvert of using "bad faith stalling tactics" when i comes to the frozen funds linked to Gemini Earn.  

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple v. SEC: Non-Party Asks Court to Redact Details of Declaration Supporting Plaintiff
01/04/2023 - 20:49
Ripple v. SEC: Non-Party Asks Court to Redact Details of Declaration Supporting Plaintiff
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
01/04/2023 - 16:30
Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
01/04/2023 - 16:17
Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan