GBTC Shares Now Trading at Steepest Discount Ever

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the crown jewel of the Connecticut-based cryptocurrency money manager, have plunged to a record discount relative to net asset value (NAV).



According to data provided by financial software company YCharts, the GBTC discount hit yet another all-time low of $30.79.

Image by ycharts.com

The largest Bitcoin fund has now been trading in discount territory since February 2021.



GBTC’s holdings have shrunk a whopping 49.87% to $18.3 billion worth of assets under management, which signals declining institutional support. Large institutions make up a substantial portion of GBTC owners.