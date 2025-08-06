Gate Teams Up with WLFI, Announces Rewards for USD1 Holders

Advertisement

Gate, a global cryptocurrency exchange, shares details of its new collaboration program launched together with World Liberty Financial (WLFI). The program is the world's first initiative that rewards the holders of USD1 stablecoin, a segment's fastest-growing asset.

Gate to launch rewards program for USD1 stablecoin holders, teams up with WLFI

Global leading cryptocurrency exchange Gate has announced the upcoming launch of the USD1 Points Program in partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLFI). Therefore, Gate becomes the first trading platform to collaborate with USD1 on a user rewards initiative.

30 million and counting!



Gate just crossed 30M global users, and we're only getting started!



🔹Top 2 in 24h spot volume

🔹Fastest growing CEX in derivative market share

🔹Top 3 CEX worldwide



More users mean more liquidity and a stronger network effect. The next-gen CEX is… pic.twitter.com/RM7DCVo9D4 — Gate (@Gate_io) July 1, 2025

This program will introduce new ways for users to earn points through a range of activities, including trading, holding, and participating in investment products involving the USD1 stablecoin, enhancing real-world use cases for stablecoins and expanding the USD1 ecosystem.

Advertisement

The USD1 Points Program is expected to launch soon, offering users multiple avenues to earn points: by using USD1 in spot trading, converting other stablecoins to USD1, holding USD1 assets, or participating in USD1-related Launchpad or Earn projects. Notably, users who place limit orders are eligible for additional point multipliers. New users who complete designated tasks can also unlock a $10 sign-up bonus for a limited time.

Launched in April 2025 by WLFI, USD1 is a U.S. dollar-backed, fully compliant stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the USD. It is issued and custodied by BitGo Trust Company, a regulated trust entity based in South Dakota, and is currently available on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), and Tron networks.

Powering crypto adoption with incentives and gamified programs

The rollout of the Points Program marks a strategic shift toward refined ecosystem engagement, establishing a tangible user incentive framework that strengthens USD1’s market position and utility.

Gate has already emerged as the second-largest exchange holder of USD1 globally, underscoring its significant influence in the stablecoin landscape. The launch of this joint Points Program represents a meaningful step forward in the real-world adoption of USD1 and highlights the accelerating trend of leading exchanges advancing stablecoin reward innovations.

Gate's official statement emphasizes that the partnership focuses purely on ecosystem development and user engagement, with no direct investment in WLFI or USD1.

As global stablecoin regulations continue to evolve, leading exchanges play a critical role in shaping user trust and ecosystem sustainability. Gate's early collaboration with USD1 not only reflects its commitment to emerging stablecoin ecosystems but also showcases its forward-looking strategy to drive broader crypto adoption through practical use cases and user-centric incentive mechanisms.

As covered by U.Today previously, Gate also joined Global Dollar Network as its tier-one partner together with USDG listing on the platform.