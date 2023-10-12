Gaming Token BIGTIME Soars 320% on Coinbase Listing

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Thu, 10/12/2023 - 12:24
Gaming Token BIGTIME Soars 320% on Coinbase Listing
The sustained bearish slump of Bitcoin (BTC) and most altcoins cannot be said to be encompassing, as new players like gaming token Big Time (BIGTIME) are bucking the trend. The token is currently up 320% to $0.2744. Overnight, BIGTIME inked a new all-time high (ATH) of $0.3012, placing it on the radar as the best-performing altcoins thus far this week.

Coinbase and OKX boost

BIGTIME 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The impressive performance of BIGTIME was induced by the announcement of its dual listing on two of the industry's biggest trading platforms, including Coinbase and OKX. The Coinbase listing is particularly noteworthy as it serves as a testament to the quality of the Big Time gaming project.

Big Time is designed as a multiplayer action RPG for personal computers that merges a fast-combat system with an open game economy where players have an active role in generating and exchanging game items. While Big Time cannot be classified as a first mover in the RPG gaming niche, it stands out for the nature of the support it has received in the past few months.

The protocol has not just raised up to $10 million in funding, it has a history of launching successful non-fungible token (NFT) collections on Binance. Its growing community and the quality of its core team members have further placed it as one of the most-watched gaming altcoins moving forward.

Building for future

One of the key criteria that market experts have postulated will be important in driving the sustenance of the crypto ecosystem moving forward is the proliferation of protocols that are building relatable real-world use cases for the future.

XRPLShibariumChainlink and other top protocols are a testament to this frantic effort to build products that are readily adoptable by the growing number of users in the ecosystem.

