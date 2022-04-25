Game of Silks Partners Arbitrum For Better Metaverse And GameFi Scalability

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Metaverse projects will only succeed if they can scale beyond the current technical constraints. Game of Silks, a thoroughbred horse racing venture in the Metaverse, acknowledges the need for scalability. Its partnership with Arbitrum marks a step in the right direction.

Game Of Silks Taps Arbitrum

It is compelling or developers to build their decentralized applications on Ethereum. After all, Ethereum remains the most significant network for blockchain development and a growing community. Metaverse ventures also focus on Ethereum first and foremost, despite the network's well-documented bottlenecks. High transaction fees and a low throughput remain pressing issues.

Although ETH 2.0 will solve some of these issues, the upgrade was recently pushed back. Core developers stated it would take an extra few months - or longer - before the network will merge with the Beacon Chain. That is a setback for developers and users of decentralized applications and Metaverse projects. In addition, the lack of scalability will hurt projects, forcing teams to explore alternative solutions.

Game of Silks , which brings thoroughbred horse racing to the Metaverse, acknowledges the importance of scalability. The team recently announced a partnership with layer-2 solution Arbitrum to improve its throughput and liquidity. The first derivative play-to-earn Metaverse, which mirrors real-world thoroughbred horse racing, must provide a smooth user experience. Arbitrum will enhance the on-platform user experience, lower gas fees, and higher throughput.

Silks will leverage the Arbitrum L2 technology for its GameFi user experience. Additionally, the choice for Arbitrum was straightforward, as it is fully EVM-compatible. The cross-chain approach by Game of Silks is seamless for users, while developers can maintain the code with ease. All of their trusted tools will be accessible.

Choosing Arbitrum Over Other L2 Solutions

One could argue there are many Layer-2 solutions capable of providing a better experience than Ethereum. Additionally, many of them are EVM compatible, like Arbitrum . The Game of Silks team carefully evaluated all options and opted for Arbitrum due to its exponential approach to increase scalability and speed. More importantly, its team achieves that goal without compromising security.

Offchain Labs CSO A.J. Warner adds:

"We are thrilled to be working with the Game of Silks team to bring their horse racing themed Metaverse to Arbitrum. As the Arbitrum ecosystem continues to grow, new verticals and user experiences will proliferate in a secure, cheap and fast execution environment. We are excited to see what the Game of Silks team has in store."

Partnering with Arbitrum is a strategic move to enhance the scalability of the Game of Silks ecosystem and Metaverse. The project secured $2 million in funding, led by Tropical Racing. The Tropical Racing connection allows Silks to tokenize real-world thoroughbred race horses as NFTs. Holders of these NFTs will earn rewards based on the real-world horse's performance, breeding, and training.