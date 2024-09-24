    FXGuys Sells Out Private Sale, Team Announces

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    FXGuys (FXG) presale team reports milestone
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 13:00
    FXGuys Sells Out Private Sale, Team Announces
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Discover how this TradFi-DeFi hybrid token is shaking up forex trading with its Trade2Earn model.

    Advertisement

    FXGuys sells out private sale of presale: Team

    The buzz around FXGuys (FXG) is rapidly building as the project smashes through its private sale. This impressive feat has solidified FXGuys as one of the most exciting new tokens in the TradeFi and DeFi space. With its combination of TradFi (Traditional Finance) structure and DeFi (Decentralised Finance) innovation, FXGuys is drawing serious attention from investors looking for the next big opportunity in crypto.

    FXGuys private sale

    FXGuys launched its private sale with 68,000,000 tokens available to early investors, and it didn’t take long for the offer to sell out. This demand level highlights investors' confidence in FXGuys and its potential to disrupt the traditional financial markets by bringing forex trading to the blockchain.

    HOT Stories
    BTC to $300,000? Top Trader Delivers Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Biggest XRP Bullish Signal Turns Out False: Details
    "Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says, Sharing Mysterious Message
    Ripple’s Chris Larsen Unnerves XRP Community with Latest Transfers

    The success of the private sale indicates that FXGuys is poised for significant growth as it moves into its next phase. 

    Advertisement

    The project is now entering Stage 1 of its presale, offering FXG tokens at just $0.03 per token, a prime opportunity for early adopters to secure tokens before prices surge once the token hits the public market.

    What makes FXGuys stand out?

    FXGuys is not just another DeFi token—it’s a PropFi (Proprietary Finance) platform that merges the reliability of TradFi systems with the innovation of DeFi. By focusing on forex trading, FXGuys opens up one of the world’s largest and most liquid markets to decentralized traders, removing the barriers that traditionally restrict retail investors.

    A standout feature of FXGuys is its “Trade2Earn” model, where traders earn $FXG tokens for every trade they make—whether or not the trade is profitable. This system ensures constant activity on the platform, driving demand for the token and creating a dynamic, engaged user base. 

    In addition to trading rewards, FXGuys offers a staking system where users can lock in their tokens to earn passive income. This dual reward system is attracting both active traders and long-term holders alike.

    Moreover, FXGuys is one of the few DeFi tokens that offers a no-buy-or-sell tax policy, allowing traders to maximize their profits without being hit with transaction fees. This makes it especially appealing to frequent traders looking for a cost-effective platform.

    The next phase: Presale begins

    After a wildly successful private sale, FXGuys is now entering its Stage 1 presale, where tokens are offered at $0.03 each. With early investors already showing strong demand, the presale is expected to move quickly, giving those who missed the private sale a second chance to get in at a low price.

    As the presale continues, many investors eagerly anticipate the public sale, where the token is expected to see significant appreciation. With its unique blend of TradFi and DeFi features, FXGuys is positioning itself as a major player in the crypto market, making now the perfect time for new investors to jump in.

    Conclusion: New opportunity?

    The speed at which FXGuys raised a notable amount during its private sale speaks volumes about this project's excitement. As FXGuys transitions into its presale phase, the opportunity for investors to get in early on a project with serious growth potential is clear. With its innovative PropFi model, Trade2Earn system, and zero transaction fees, FXGuys is shaping up to be one of the most promising new tokens in the DeFi space.

    Visit FXGuys and view the platform

    USE PROP10 FOR 10% BONUS

    Join The $FXG Community

    #FXGuys
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 12:59
    BTC to $300,000? Top Trader Delivers Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 12:46
    621 Billion in 24 Hours for Shiba Inu (SHIB): What's Happening?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MoneyNext Announces Banking Transformation Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina This Fall
    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC to $300,000? Top Trader Delivers Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    621 Billion in 24 Hours for Shiba Inu (SHIB): What's Happening?
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After Decade With 11,507% Gains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD