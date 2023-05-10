FTX Token (FTT), VGX, JASMY, LOOM to Be Moved Back into Innovation Zone by Binance, CZ Explains Why

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 13:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance is moving 18 tokens, including FTT and VGX, into Innovation Zone, here's what's happening
FTX Token (FTT), VGX, JASMY, LOOM to Be Moved Back into Innovation Zone by Binance, CZ Explains Why
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Binance posted a message to say that today a list of 18 tokens will be moved to the Innovation Zone. This list consists of FTX (FTT), Voyager (VGX), BitShares (BTS), WazirX (WRX) and others.

One more "intermediate step" toward delisting "no-progress projects"

FTX is the infamous cryptocurrency exchange founded and run by Sam Bankman-Fried that crashed in early November last year. The founder has been charged with defrauding his investors. Voyager is a bankrupt crypto lender; WazirX and BitShares are also famous crypto exchanges. Basically, at least FTT and VGX have recently gained a reputation for being coins of problematic companies.

Head of Binance Changpeng Zhao (known as simply CZ) recently provided an explanation for this move. He tweeted that Binance has been following the requests of the community and, therefore, is giving these "no-progress projects" a final chance to improve by sending them to the Innovation Zone (where promising coins start before being added to the proper Binance trading list).

Prominent meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki (FLOKI) and Pepe (PEPE) also started from the Innovation Zone. SHIB was moved further from there in mid-April, and FLOKI and PEPE were added to it just recently, as covered by U.Today.

However, if there is no improvement for them in the near future, the platform may decide to delist these digital currencies, per CZ. He has referred to this move as "one more intermediate step" for these currencies, whose teams are showing no development progress.

Related
I Have Been Accumulating on Cardano (ADA) Lately: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

Binance rolls out Capital Connect

Binance VIP & Institutional have kicked off a new platform for VIP users on Binance called Capital Connect. It will ensure a seamless connection between fund managers and investors. To participate in this, VIP customers must fulfill all KYC/KYB ("know your customer"/"know your business") requirements to verify their identity.

Users can apply to work with Capital Connect either as an investor or as an investment manager.

#Binance #Changpeng Zhao #FTX #Voyager News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Memecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ethereum L2 Arbitrum (ARB) Records Sudden Price Uptick, Here's Possible Reason
05/10/2023 - 12:53
Ethereum L2 Arbitrum (ARB) Records Sudden Price Uptick, Here's Possible Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Litecoin (LTC) Reaches New ATH, and Reason Is Puzzling
05/10/2023 - 12:37
Litecoin (LTC) Reaches New ATH, and Reason Is Puzzling
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Chiliz (CHZ)-Ethereum Bridge Officially Goes Live, Here's What to Know
05/10/2023 - 12:04
Chiliz (CHZ)-Ethereum Bridge Officially Goes Live, Here's What to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide