Mon, 08/22/2022 - 06:12
Alex Dovbnya
The first government in the world is set to review the characteristics of cryptocurrencies as part of the token mapping process
From Dogecoin to Bitcoin: Australia to “Token Map” Crypto Assets
Australia is set to become the first country to conduct the process of cryptocurrency mapping, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The process of token mapping involves defining the characteristics of specific cryptocurrencies, including such popular meme coins as Dogecoin.

According to a poll published in December, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum were among the popular coins in Australia. 

The government is set to introduce a consultation paper on digital assets in the near future.    

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has noted that the cryptocurrency market remains mostly unregulated in the country. Hence, it is necessary to develop mechanisms that would improve investor protection.

Chalmers says that the government will focus on clarifying rules for third-party custodians.   

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the country’s central bank, announced the launch of a research project focused on a central bank digital currency.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

