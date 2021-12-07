Australia Mulls Creating Own Cryptocurrency

Australia wants to be at the forefront of cryptocurrency adoption

Australia is mulling over developing its own cryptocurrency in order to overhaul the country’s payment system, The Herald Sun reports.

This is part of a wide-ranging reform plan that was announced by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg earlier today.

Australia’s answer to Silicon Valley

The goal is to preserve the sovereignty of the country’s payment systems, according to Frydenberg:

Given the pace of change and those leading it, if we do not reform the current framework it will be Silicon Valley that determines the future of our payments system.

Frydenberg says that Australia also plans to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto trading and custody.

No concrete CBDC plans