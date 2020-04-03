U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Four Crypto Tokens Held By Seasoned Analyst: Bitcoin (BTC), What Else?

Fri, 04/03/2020 - 11:26
Vladislav Sopov
Prominent crypto trader and analyst Mati Greenspan has revealed his cryptocurrency portfolio. It looks like some are surprised by his choices
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Mati Greenspan, strategic advisor and founder of Quantum Economics investment newsletter, demonstrated his investment profile on the eToro platform. All his crypto riches are allocated to four assets only.

Big Four

According to Mr. Greenspan's announcement, his portfolio is divided into four assets as of April 3rd, 2020. Bitcoin (BTC) constitutes 48.13% of his savings while altcoins account for the other half of it.

Tezos (XTZ), a high-tech Liquid-Proof-of-Stake altcoin, makes up 21.1% of his portfolio and Ethereum (ETH) accounts for 18.48%. Dash (DASH) is only six percent away from the top three with a 12.28% share.

Mr. Greenspan highlighted that this portfolio is ‘crypto-only’ and, therefore, isn’t diversified well.

Too early for XRP and LTC

Mr. Greenspan's followers are surprised by his decisions and started asking about other crypto investment opportunities. When asked about XRP, the analyst answered that the time just hasn’t come: 

I like XRP but it's not been performing great lately. Soon as it starts moving, I'll add it back.

His answer regarding Litecoin (LTC) was quite similar as, according to Mr. Greenspan, it’s consolidating now so it's not ‘the moment’ to buy. Dash (DASH) looks attractive to him due to its increased adoption in South America.

Adding altcoins to Mr. Greenspan's portfolio may serve as a safety net as it does for some other traders, as he was ‘all in’ on Bitcoin (BTC) a few hours before the market crashed on March 12, 2020.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

