Formula One Files Trademarks Related to NFTs and Crypto

Racing behemoth Formula One has filed two trademarks related to non-fungible tokens and crypto for the Las Vegas Grand Prix event, which is expected to take place in November 2023.



As per the filings, Formula One plans to offer virtual goods in the form of sporting equipment, virtual clothing, headphones, lanyards, souvenirs, keyrings, digital art, jewelry, sculptures, and other items.



It also intends to offer cryptocurrency exchange services, currency trading, virtual currency services as well as carbon offsets.