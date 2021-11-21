lumenswap_lottery
News
Sun, 11/21/2021 - 08:28
Alex Dovbnya
A Las Vegas-based luxury car dealership has started accepting Shiba Inu
You Can Now Buy Lambo with Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Las Vegas
Vegas Auto Gallery, a Las Vegas-based luxury auto dealership, has added Shiba Inu to its roster of available cryptocurrency payment options, the company announced Saturday.

Launched by industry veterans Nick Dossa and Ed Ghaben back in 2018, it boasts an impressive fleet of high-end cars. The dealership’s showroom features a vast array of brands, including Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Bentley. 

Last December, Dossa revealed that Bitcoin purchases had accounted for up to 5% of the dealership’s total revenue.

Cryptocurrency transactions get automatically converted into dollars via leading crypto payment processor BitPay, which is why Vegas Auto Gallery doesn’t face any risks linked to high price volatility.

Shiba Inu, which was originally dismissed as a Dogecoin knock-off, has been gaining some significant traction with merchants as of recently.

As reported by U.Today, major electronics retailer Newegg hinted at possibly adding the meme coin as a payment option on Friday.

Earlier this week, AMC boss Adam Aron announced that BitPay had agreed to accept Shiba Inu. The world’s largest movie theater could add SHIB to its selection of available cryptocurrencies in two months from now.      

The Ethereum-based cryptocurrency is also gaining steam with smaller merchants. A bistro in Paris made headlines after enabling Shiba Inu payments in late October. 
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

