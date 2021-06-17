PointPay PointPay

2nd Most Successful Formula 1 Team, McLaren, Picks Tezos to Build NFT Platform on It

News
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 12:51
article image
Yuri Molchan
British motor racing team McLaren, that comes second after Ferrari by race wins, has partnered with Tezos to create an “NFT platform with fan experience at the heart”
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to the press-release shared with U.Today, McLaren Racing Formula 1 team has announced a strategic tech collaboration with the Tezos DLT platform.

The press-release says that McLaren plans to create a platform for non-fungible tokens that would bring the best NFT experience to its fans.

Being a partner of McLaren Racing now, Tezon will be represented by the McLaren team, Arrow McLaren SP team and be featured on the race suits of the top McLaren racers.

McLaren comes second by the number of races run after the Ferrari team, which makes it the second most successful Formula One team out there.

It is a subsidiary of the McLaren Group.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

