Advertisement
AD

    Former NBA Star Pippen Issues Crucial Bitcoin Accumulation Call

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 12:06
    Renowned basketball player urges the community not to miss the Bitcoin dip
    Advertisement
    Former NBA Star Pippen Issues Crucial Bitcoin Accumulation Call
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Scottie Pippen, a basketball player legend, has reacted to the current crypto market drawdown, urging the community not to miss the current opportunity to accumulate Bitcoin with a discount.

    Taking to the social media, he published a post about Bitcoin, using sports terminology of success.

    "Start scoring. Bitcoin"

    Scottie Pippen shared a meme depicting two doors in a store. There is a long queue waiting to buy Bitcoin at $109,000 disappearing in one of them and nobody standing at the door where BTC is being sold at $80,000.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Your Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Still Fretting Over Bitcoin Crash? Former Goldman Analyst Sees Bitcoin Surging to $200,000
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys

    This meme, albeit with different prices, is frequently published to illustrate the idea that the majority of buyers prefer to wait until Bitcoin skyrockets to a new high and then frantically start buying out of fear of missing out rather than when the BTC prices drops, giving a perfect opportunity for accumulation which often remains missed.

    Advertisement

    “You don’t wait until the fourth quarter to start scoring. Bitcoin,” Pippen tweeted.

    This reflects the sharp Bitcoin price decline as it lost more than 8% over the past 24 hours and plunged from $86,625 to the $79,050 level. By now, the world’s primary cryptocurrency has managed to pare its losses a little and is back at $80,600.

    Since Monday, Bitcoin has suffered a mind-blowing decline of roughly 16%, crashing from $95,600 to the price mark where BTC is changing hands now.

    Related
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Moves Against Prediction
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 11:01
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Moves Against Prediction
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Pippen "talks to Satoshi" in his dreams

    Over the past months, Scottie Pippen became famous on social media not only thanks to his impressive achievements as a basketball player but also as a Bitcoin enthusiast.

    Several times, Pippen tweeted that Satoshi “talked to him in his dream,” sharing with him various Bitcoin price predictions (which were not quite accurate, though). Pippen also has been mentioning Satoshi’s name in his X posts frequently.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 11:58
    XRP Crashes Under $2 Amid $918 Million Crypto Sell-off: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 11:33
    XRP: No Death Cross on Horizon
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Former NBA Star Pippen Issues Crucial Bitcoin Accumulation Call
    XRP Crashes Under $2 Amid $918 Million Crypto Sell-off: Details
    XRP: No Death Cross on Horizon
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD