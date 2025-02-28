Former NBA Star Pippen Issues Crucial Bitcoin Accumulation Call

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Scottie Pippen, a basketball player legend, has reacted to the current crypto market drawdown, urging the community not to miss the current opportunity to accumulate Bitcoin with a discount.

Taking to the social media, he published a post about Bitcoin, using sports terminology of success.

"Start scoring. Bitcoin"

Scottie Pippen shared a meme depicting two doors in a store. There is a long queue waiting to buy Bitcoin at $109,000 disappearing in one of them and nobody standing at the door where BTC is being sold at $80,000.

This meme, albeit with different prices, is frequently published to illustrate the idea that the majority of buyers prefer to wait until Bitcoin skyrockets to a new high and then frantically start buying out of fear of missing out rather than when the BTC prices drops, giving a perfect opportunity for accumulation which often remains missed.

“You don’t wait until the fourth quarter to start scoring. Bitcoin,” Pippen tweeted.

You don’t wait until the fourth quarter to start scoring. Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/WtM8AAmvPS — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) February 27, 2025

This reflects the sharp Bitcoin price decline as it lost more than 8% over the past 24 hours and plunged from $86,625 to the $79,050 level. By now, the world’s primary cryptocurrency has managed to pare its losses a little and is back at $80,600.

Since Monday, Bitcoin has suffered a mind-blowing decline of roughly 16%, crashing from $95,600 to the price mark where BTC is changing hands now.

Pippen "talks to Satoshi" in his dreams

Over the past months, Scottie Pippen became famous on social media not only thanks to his impressive achievements as a basketball player but also as a Bitcoin enthusiast.

Several times, Pippen tweeted that Satoshi “talked to him in his dream,” sharing with him various Bitcoin price predictions (which were not quite accurate, though). Pippen also has been mentioning Satoshi’s name in his X posts frequently.