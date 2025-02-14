Advertisement
    'Be Like Satoshi,' NBA Legend Pippen Ignites Community

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 14:16
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Scottie Pippen, a retired NBA basketball player, has taken to his official account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share with his followers yet another Satoshi Nakamoto-themed message.

    Scottie Pippen's Satoshi Bitcoin message

    Pippen, who has been into crypto over the past few years and whose net worth constitutes roughly $20 million, has published a cryptic Satoshi and Bitcoin-themed tweet. He also said that he was building something, hinting that it might be a cryptocurrency project.

    “Bitcoin is KING. I HODL. But I build too… like Satoshi,” he wrote in his tweet, urging his followers to “be like Satoshi,” as if encouraging them to start creating their own crypto project.

    Pippen has become a prominent Bitcoin enthusiast, but he has refrained from BTC maximalism. He has been following and writing about BTC's all-time highs. At the end of January, when Bitcoin skyrocketed to a historic peak above $109,000, Pippen stated in a tweet that he considers BTC at the $100,000 level to be “dirt cheap.” He also made a bullish statement, saying that he believes Bitcoin reaching $10 million “isn’t a dream...it’s destiny.”

    The crypto community reacted to Pippen’s tweet with a wave of enthusiastic comments, such as “Build. Create. Get better every day” and “Build on bitcoin!” or “I’m jealous of Satoshi, because he’s dead.”

    Over the past 24 hours, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has gained almost 2%, soaring from $95,400 and adding roughly $2,000. By now, BTC has experienced a marginal decline and is changing hands at $96,770 per coin.

    Robert Kiyosaki warns of upcoming market crash

    On Friday, renowned investor and author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, issued a tweet in which he warned the financial community on the X platform about the massive market crash that he is expecting soon.

    Kiyosaki tweeted that the administration of newly elected U.S. president Trump intends to lay off roughly 65,000 people, adding that many large companies, including automobile-producing behemoths Nissan and Volkswagen, are making their workers redundant as well. Even oil companies are laying off thousands of workers “because the economy is contracting,” he tweeted.

    Kiyosaki recommended that everyone should prepare themselves for the worst since there will be no “soft landing” in this market crash.

    #Bitcoin

