    Former Disney Exec Joins Ethereum Developer Consensys

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum studio Consensys has hired Disney veteran Dan Odell
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 18:04
    Former Disney Exec Joins Ethereum Developer Consensys
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent Ethereum developer Consensys has appointed Dan Odell, a former Disney executive, as its chief financial officer, according to a Tuesday press release

    Advertisement

    Odell joined Disney back in 2004 as the director of financial planning and analysis for Disney Consumer Products. He was responsible for overseeing merchandise licensing, publishing, console games, and so on.  

    He was then appointed the chief financial officer of the business unit responsible for producing mobile and online games. He started running Disney's entire game business in 2014. Odell spearheaded teams located in countries. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Officially Becomes Most Profitable Major Meme Coin
    Ethereum ETFs Make History With First Positive Weekly Flows
    FBI Breaks Silence About Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
    Urgent Shiba Inu Giveaway Alert Issued to SHIB Community: Details

    Related
    Former Disney CEO Backs Metaverse Start-up
    Mon, 03/14/2022 - 13:54
    Former Disney CEO Backs Metaverse Start-up
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In 2015, Odell was appointed as the chief financial officer of Market Studio, a digital entertainment firm that was acquired by Disney back in 2014. He was responsible for managing financial planning, reporting, and accounting functions. 

    Finally, in 2017 he became Disney's vice president of global product management, leading teams focused on marketing, product development, business development, and so on. 

    In 2020, he became the chief executive officer of Improbable, a Softbank-backed startup that is focused on developing virtual worlds. Odell was responsible for overseeing investor relations, strategic partnerships, and fundraising. 

    Related
    Former Disney Executive Is Working on New Type of Ethereum-Compatible DLT
    Mon, 07/22/2019 - 14:05
    Former Disney Executive Is Working on New Type of Ethereum-Compatible DLT
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
       

    Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin praised Odell's "deep expertise" in his statement, adding that his skills align with the strategic vision of the Ethereum development studio. 

    In turn, Odell said that he was looking forward to driving the company's growth and enhancing its financial strategies. 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Consensys in late June, accusing the developer studio of operating an unregistered broker. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 13, 2024 - 16:25
    SHIB Prediction for August 13
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 16:19
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Officially Becomes Most Profitable Major Meme Coin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bit-Chess Announced Its Presale for Decentralized Chess to Take the Center Stage
    Unlock the Future: VYUG’s Historic Airdrop Launches This August!
    Aleph Zero Launches Its EVM-Layer on Mainnet
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Former Disney Exec Joins Ethereum Developer Consensys
    SHIB Prediction for August 13
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Officially Becomes Most Profitable Major Meme Coin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD