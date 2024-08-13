Former Disney Exec Joins Ethereum Developer Consensys

Prominent Ethereum developer Consensys has appointed Dan Odell, a former Disney executive, as its chief financial officer, according to a Tuesday press release .

Odell joined Disney back in 2004 as the director of financial planning and analysis for Disney Consumer Products. He was responsible for overseeing merchandise licensing, publishing, console games, and so on.

He was then appointed the chief financial officer of the business unit responsible for producing mobile and online games. He started running Disney's entire game business in 2014. Odell spearheaded teams located in countries.

In 2015, Odell was appointed as the chief financial officer of Market Studio, a digital entertainment firm that was acquired by Disney back in 2014. He was responsible for managing financial planning, reporting, and accounting functions.

Finally, in 2017 he became Disney's vice president of global product management, leading teams focused on marketing, product development, business development, and so on.

In 2020, he became the chief executive officer of Improbable, a Softbank-backed startup that is focused on developing virtual worlds. Odell was responsible for overseeing investor relations, strategic partnerships, and fundraising.

Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin praised Odell's "deep expertise" in his statement, adding that his skills align with the strategic vision of the Ethereum development studio.

In turn, Odell said that he was looking forward to driving the company's growth and enhancing its financial strategies.