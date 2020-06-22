Former BTC-e’s Alexander Vinnik Gets $140 Mln Confiscated by NZ Police on Money Laundering Charges

News
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 11:03
Yuri Molchan
The NZ police have confiscated $140 mln in assets belonging to the former operator of BTC-e, Alexander Vinnik, who has been under arrest since 2017
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The NZ Stuff news outlet has spread the word that the local police have arrested a mammoth-sized amount of funds – $140 mln – which Alexander Vinnik kept in his Canton Business Corporation headquartered in NZ.

Apart from owning Canton, Vinnik previously ran the BTC-e Bitcoin exchange set up by him and another Russian citizen Alexei Bilyuchenko.

BTC-e later rebranded as WEX but was eventually closed down as well. Vinnik was charged with using the platform for money laundering purposes.

Vinnik and his colleague were arrested at a resort in Greece three years ago and the former has been in detention since then.

 $165.4 mln total confiscated from Vinnik by the police

According to Stuff, the $140 mln confiscated by the NZ police from Vinnik’s company, Canton, is the largest sum of criminal assets ever confiscated in the country’s history.

The charge had it that his previous company, BTC-e, allowed Vinnik to help multiple criminals launder ill-gotten money, including income that came from fraud, drug dealing, bribes, and other forms.

Over the past year, the police have confiscated $165.4 mln from Alexander Vinnik in cash and funds from his bank accounts.

Additionally, they have seized $63 mln worth of assets and property belonging to him.

Related
Russian ‘Mine Man’ Demands His 120 BTC Stolen from WEX to Be Returned

NZ police and US IRS collaboration

The seizure of the funds was conducted in New Zealand after fruitful cooperation between NZ law enforcement bodies and the IRS in the USA, since Vinnik had been running the aforementioned platform from his US location.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 minutes ago

Crypto Lending Platform Cred Onboards Former Western Union and PwC Executives
Alex Dovbnya
News
54 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Must Reclaim $9,590 to Get on Track to $10,000: Prominent Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
3 hours ago

Bitcoin Needs to Decouple from Stocks to Hit New ATH: Weiss Ratings
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies