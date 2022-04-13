FLUID CeDeFi Liquidity Aggregator Raises $10 Million in Funding from Top VCs: Details

Fresh funds will fuel the next levels of adoption for a next-gen liquidity aggregation platform designed to improve the trading experience for retail and corporate market players.

FLUID liquidity aggregator raises $10 million, high-profile VCs led the round

According to the official announcement shared by the FLUID team, its strategic funding round has been concluded successfully. A total of $10 million were secured from a clutch of high-profile VCs.

Image by FLUID

Blockchain-focused VC heavyweights GSR, Ghaf Capital and 21Shares co-led the round. Besides better pricing, the team of FLUID is certain that with top VC backing, it is ready to reduce latency for the operations of its clients and lower spreads.

Ahmed Ismail, president and CEO of FLUID, highlights that the vision of his product is truly unique; it is designed to solve major issues in cryptocurrency trading and DeFi operations:

We are delighted to have the backing of top institutional investors, partners, and the involvement of a world-class dedicated team to build our AI quant-based crypto liquidity aggregation system. The current technology used to aggregate virtual liquidity is many years behind that used by mainstream hedge funds and trading desks at traditional financial institutions, leading to high fees and high latency in the crypto industry. FLUID will transform the virtual assets industry by solving a number of combined challenges that arise from fragmented liquidity which remain unresolved today. In effect, we provide retail and institutional investors access to a secure, robust framework for participation in the virtual assets market.

FLUID builds a one-stop solution: it will be useful for centralized exchanges, decentralized protocols (DeFis) and marketplaces for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Bringing AI-powered quant-based engine to crypto trading: What is FLUID?

The FLUID team is formed by fintech veterans from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and Jefferies, top-tier experts in classic and digital banking.

The platform leverages a group of machine learning and quantitative-based methodologies used in the high-frequency trading world to optimize liquidity logistics across fragmented pools.

FLUID's mission is to achieve a decentralized, fair, inclusive and transparent cryptocurrency ecosystem for all users of CeFi and DeFi products across multiple smart contracts platforms.