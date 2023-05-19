FLOKI Listed on Major South Korean Exchange, Shibarium Beta Hits Epic Milestone, Ripple to Help Hong Kong Build CBDC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today's top three news stories.

Shiba Inu rival listed on major South Korean exchange

To the great delight of its fans and holders, Floki Inu meme crypto has scored another major listing. According to a recent announcement, Bithumb, the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, added support for the Viking-themed token. The FLOKI listing on Bithumb is anticipated to improve the token's usability for South Korean users as well as serve as a platform for its numerous projects. As part of FLOKI's listing, Bithumb has initiated an airdrop event that aims to distribute 735,000,000 FLOKI. The event will last for five days; it commenced at 2:00 p.m. on May 18 and is slated to conclude at 11:59 p.m. on May 22.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium blockchain hits another epic milestone: details

Shibarium's beta "Puppynet" can now pride itself on reaching an epic milestone: since its launch on March 11, the total number of transactions has surpassed the nine-million mark. At the moment, this number comprises 9,553,513. "Puppynet" has also seen its other metrics growing, with the total block number hitting 893,178 and wallet addresses surpassing 15,800,000. Shibarium beta continues to see increased utility as the community anticipates the mainnet launch. In the last update shared by Unification, Shibarium builder, the next step it is undertaking for Shibarium beta, is deploying the respective OoO and VOR router smart contracts and spinning up Oracle apps to handle data requests.

Ripple to help Hong Kong build CBDC: official