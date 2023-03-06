Floki (FLOKI) Gets Listed on India's Biggest Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

FLOKI (FLOKI) trading will soon go live on India's biggest and most recognized exchange, WazirX, according to a Twitter announcement.

The India Crypto exchange has enabled FLOKI deposits and says the token will be listed on the exchange on March 7.

$FLOKI just got listed on India's biggest and most recognized exchange, WazirX!



This listing is a major one for #Floki adoption and strategically positions #Floki for growth in India, one of the world's largest countries! https://t.co/sjWjDVzKZ0 — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) March 6, 2023

According to the official Floki team, the listing is a major one for Floki adoption and strategically positions Floki for growth in India, one of the world's largest countries.

Floki is set to gain even more ground in the populous Asian country following a recent partnership announcement. Floki has formed an exclusive marketing partnership with cricket legends, the India Maharajas. This partnership will introduce the Floki brand to over 700 million cricket fans across the globe. Floki will also be the shirt sponsor of the India Maharajas and will get coverage in several major cricket games.

Floki has seen several listings since the start of 2023. FLOKI perpetual went live on KuCoin in the past week, allowing users to trade FLOKI with up to 20x leverage on the exchange.

Uquid, a leading Web3 shopping platform, has also added the FLOKI payment option to its ecosystem. Floki holders would be able to purchase over 120 million items with their assets on the platform.

Floki, which has the ambitious goal of becoming the world's best known and most used cryptocurrency, recently released its 2023 roadmap, which highlights its focus and plans for 2023.